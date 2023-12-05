Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man dead after being found shot multiple times in Orange Mound

The scene on Park Avenue
The scene on Park Avenue(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Monday night after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on an Orange Mound sidewalk.

Memphis police say they responded to a man-down call in the 2300 block of Park Avenue, near Airways Boulevard, at 9:33 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they found an unresponsive shooting victim on the sidewalk.

Police say he had been shot multiple times.

Officers say they immediately performed life-saving measures.

He was then rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say “someone knows something” about this shooting.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
Inked in Cooper-Young
Owner of Cooper-Young tattoo parlor shot trying to protect car
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away...
Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving woman dead
Restaurant owner charged with tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue confirms
Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says

Latest News

Dr. Karen Streeter, school psychologist
School leaders share how crime is impacting the classroom
DeSoto County Schools seeking new bus drivers as 3,400 students return to classroom
Shelby Co. public school leaders push back on Tennessee’s proposed school voucher expansion program
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside
Owner of Cooper-Young tattoo parlor shot trying to protect car