Man dead after being found shot multiple times in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Monday night after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on an Orange Mound sidewalk.

Memphis police say they responded to a man-down call in the 2300 block of Park Avenue, near Airways Boulevard, at 9:33 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they found an unresponsive shooting victim on the sidewalk.

Police say he had been shot multiple times.

Officers say they immediately performed life-saving measures.

He was then rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say “someone knows something” about this shooting.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

