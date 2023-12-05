Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting outside a Midtown church has left a man fighting for his life Monday night.

At 8:16 p.m., Memphis police responded to the scene at First Baptist Church, located at 200 East Parkway North.

Police say a man inside the church witnessed several men breaking into cars in the church’s circle drive.

He reportedly went outside to confront the suspects when he was shot.

The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time whether or not he worked at First Baptist.

Police say the suspects took off in a silver Toyota Camry with a missing headlight.

The number of suspects, plus their descriptions, is unknown at this time.

The scene outside First Baptist Church (Action News 5)

The Memphis Police Department reminds the public to never confront someone breaking into a vehicle.

“If you do see someone breaking into your car, do just that, be a good witness. Either grab your cellphone and record or take a picture,” said Officer Theresa Carlson on Monday after a similar shooting in Cooper-Young left another man injured over the weekend.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.