Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

The scene outside First Baptist Church
The scene outside First Baptist Church(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting outside a Midtown church has left a man fighting for his life Monday night.

At 8:16 p.m., Memphis police responded to the scene at First Baptist Church, located at 200 East Parkway North.

Police say a man inside the church witnessed several men breaking into cars in the church’s circle drive.

He reportedly went outside to confront the suspects when he was shot.

The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time whether or not he worked at First Baptist.

Police say the suspects took off in a silver Toyota Camry with a missing headlight.

The number of suspects, plus their descriptions, is unknown at this time.

The Memphis Police Department reminds the public to never confront someone breaking into a vehicle.

“If you do see someone breaking into your car, do just that, be a good witness. Either grab your cellphone and record or take a picture,” said Officer Theresa Carlson on Monday after a similar shooting in Cooper-Young left another man injured over the weekend.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

