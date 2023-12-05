Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man accused of stealing $75K worth of phones from warehouse

Ralphael Boddie
Ralphael Boddie(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of stealing $75,000 worth of phones from a warehouse.

Ralphael Boddie, 40, is charged with burglary and theft of property.

On November 20, police responded to a burglary call at the Envoy Source warehouse located at 5875 East Shelby Drive.

An employee of the business told officers that an unknown suspect pry opened a dock door, entered the business, and stole 751 cell phones that were valued at $100 each, according to the affidavit.

Video surveillance showed what happened the day before when a dark-colored 2007 Lexus sedan arrived outside the warehouse and two suspects who were in the vehicle committed the burglary.

Officers found the Lexus parked on Blue Diamond Street and discovered the vehicle was registered to Boddie.

Fifty-nine separate boxes worth of stolen phones were recovered from Boddie’s vehicle, according to police.

Police say the phones in total are worth $75,100.

Boddie is expected to appear in court on December 6.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Inked in Cooper-Young
Owner of Cooper-Young tattoo parlor shot trying to protect car

Latest News

A man was killed in a shooting in Byhalia, Mississippi, on Monday evening.
Man shot, killed in Marshall County; 1 detained
Bottom Line: When and where to buy a TV
Bottom Line: When and where to buy a TV
Holiday Food Drive today
Action News 5 Food Drive to help feed thousands of families
FedEx plane
FedEx workers prepping packages during holiday rush