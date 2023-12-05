Man accused of stealing $75K worth of phones from warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of stealing $75,000 worth of phones from a warehouse.

Ralphael Boddie, 40, is charged with burglary and theft of property.

On November 20, police responded to a burglary call at the Envoy Source warehouse located at 5875 East Shelby Drive.

An employee of the business told officers that an unknown suspect pry opened a dock door, entered the business, and stole 751 cell phones that were valued at $100 each, according to the affidavit.

Video surveillance showed what happened the day before when a dark-colored 2007 Lexus sedan arrived outside the warehouse and two suspects who were in the vehicle committed the burglary.

Officers found the Lexus parked on Blue Diamond Street and discovered the vehicle was registered to Boddie.

Fifty-nine separate boxes worth of stolen phones were recovered from Boddie’s vehicle, according to police.

Police say the phones in total are worth $75,100.

Boddie is expected to appear in court on December 6.

