Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

