Continued cool this week and a FIRST ALERT to weekend rain/storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and breezy through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will gradually turn northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun with some passing clouds. Highs will only top out around 50 with a light breeze. Lows will drop into the upper 30s Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Highs will head back into the 50s to near 60 Thursday with full sunshine and low to mid 60s Friday with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will be in the 40s Thursday night and 50s Friday night.

WEEKEND FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to a big system that will bring rain and maybe a few storms by Saturday with highs in the 60s. A few showers or storms could linger Saturday night and end by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s behind the front Sunday with a gusty northwest wind.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

