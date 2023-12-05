Advertise with Us
Cat dies in Forrest City house fire, fire department investigating

The scene of a house fire on Highway 1 in Forrest City, Arkansas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
The scene of a house fire on Highway 1 in Forrest City, Arkansas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023(Forrest City Fire Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A homeowner’s beloved pet is dead after their home caught fire in Forrest City, Arkansas, Tuesday morning.

Forrest City firefighters responded to the home on Highway 1 near County Road 762 around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No people were inside the home at the time of the blaze, but firefighters did unfortunately find a dead house cat during the search.

The fire is now extinguished and is currently under investigation.

