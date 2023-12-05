Breezy and slightly warmer day ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will start off cold today in the middle to upper 30s as you’re headed out the door, but a mild afternoon is in store. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s, near 60. Expect breezy condition through the day as a dry cold front pushes through the Mid-South. This will allow for a slight drop in temperatures for tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Another cold night with lows in the middle 30s. Partly cloudy conditions with cloud cover mainly falling east of Memphis. Winds will be Northwest 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cooler day with temperatures into the afternoon near 50. Partly cloudy to start the day but lots of sunshine by the afternoon.

THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Temperatures will rebound for the rest of the week reaching the low 60s. Cloud cover will be more prominent for the end of the week with our next system inching closer to the Mid-South. Dry conditions will persist until the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE: A strong system swinging a cold front will push through on Saturday bringing widespread rainfall back to the Mid-South. Peak timing is Saturday afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will accompany this front as some storms could be on the stronger side. Sunday will be a day of clearing, however, a few showers could still be lingering through the front half of the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 60s, and then only reaching the upper 40s on Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

