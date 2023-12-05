Bond revoked permanently for alleged FedExForum shooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The bond was permanently revoked for the alleged FedExForum shooter during a bond hearing.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office filed a bond motion urging the judge to revoke Kevin Young’s bond permanently.

After seeing substantial evidence the judge granted the request.

The shooting happened during the Lil Baby concert on September 7. Memphis police arrested Young, 22, three weeks later for that shooting as well as drugs and weapons charges.

Young was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony weapon charges, and felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

