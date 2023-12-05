An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

Advertise with Us
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Don’t forget to check your lottery ticket – you could be missing out on millions of dollars!

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million is set to expire next week.

State lottery officials say the Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

If no one claims the prize by Dec. 11, 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

