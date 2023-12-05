Action News 5 Food Drive to help feed thousands of families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News Five is standing by to help thousands of hungry families across the Mid-South.

December 5 is the last day for the food drive. It started on November 7 benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank.

We have partnered with Kroger to help put food in homes as we know it’s a major need in our community.

The Mid-South Food Bank currently distributes an average of 2.5 million meals a month through a network of 300 partner agencies, serving 31 counties.

