Action News 5 Food Drive to help feed thousands of families
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News Five is standing by to help thousands of hungry families across the Mid-South.
December 5 is the last day for the food drive. It started on November 7 benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank.
We have partnered with Kroger to help put food in homes as we know it’s a major need in our community.
The Mid-South Food Bank currently distributes an average of 2.5 million meals a month through a network of 300 partner agencies, serving 31 counties.
