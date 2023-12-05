15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged after being developed as a suspect in dozens of Memphis auto burglaries that took place within the past three days.

On Saturday, December 2, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary, Robbery, and Auto Theft (BRAT) detectives investigated auto burglaries at a Holiday Inn in Southeast Memphis, where 19 vehicles were broken into, with 13 victims coming forward.

Sunday and Monday, 11 more vehicle break-ins were reported between the Agricenter on Walnut Grove and the Butcher Shop on South Germantown Parkway.

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed a 15-year-old as a suspect. The teen has not been identified.

The charges from this investigation are unknown, but deputies did say the teen had existing warrants for property theft ($10,000-$60,000) from July.

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the Oakhaven area, where the teen was taken into custody.

During the search, detectives recovered 10 handguns, two rifles, assorted magazines and ammunition, and numerous key fobs to unknown vehicles.

Of the firearms recovered, three have been confirmed as stolen, deputies say.

Detectives also recovered an Infiniti sedan that was reported stolen out of Germantown, and evidence from the December 2, 3, and 4 burglaries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.