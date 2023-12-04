Suspect pleads guilty in murder of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - McKinney Wright, one of two men charged with killing Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary back in 2018, pleaded guilty on Monday.

Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, meaning he will serve 25 years in prison.

Wright and Quandarious Richardson are both charged with killing Trenary.

Phil Trenary (Source: WMC Action News 5) (WMC Action News 5)

Trenary was shot on Sept. 27, 2018, along the stretch of apartments and condos near the Farmer’s Market. He was walking home from Loflin Yard, where the Chamber had just held a fundraiser.

Witnesses told police a white pickup truck stopped and a man exited the passenger side, approached Trenary from behind and shot him in the head.

Richardson is expected to appear in court Tuesday, where a trial date is expected to be set.

