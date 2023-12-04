State case involving former MPD officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death making progress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The case involving the former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols is making progress in Shelby County Court.

Monday was the deadline for prosecutors and defense lawyers to request any evidence or information they plan to use in the trial from each other.

In court, the parties shared there was a hiccup with one piece of video evidence, but all other discoveries had been shared, allowing the Shelby County judge presiding over this case to end the discovery phase.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7, 2023. He died three days later. All five officers are charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, for Nichols' death.

Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin lll, and Taddarius Bean have all pleaded not guilty to the state charges they’re facing which include second-degree murder.

The suspects will stand trial in August 2024.

The fifth suspect, Desmond Mills Jr., has entered a plea deal with Shelby County prosecutors and will not stand trial, but could be required to testify against his former colleagues.

Shelby County prosecutors and the suspects’ defense lawyers will be back in court on Feb. 2, 2024. This hearing will be the final hearing for the defense lawyers to submit any motions in this case.

The judge presiding over this case will then rule on those motions on June 14, 2024, before the trial in August.

