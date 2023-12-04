Shelby Co. mayor to host free holiday breakfast at Botanic Garden for grandparents, grandchildren

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Mayor’s Office of Innovation will host a free holiday breakfast for Shelby County grandparents and their grandchildren this weekend at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

The Grandparents’ Holiday Breakfast with Amir & Zuri will feature a plated breakfast, a read-along with festive favorites, gift giveaways with surprise VIP guests, and photo stations that feature characters Amir and Zuri, from Shelby County Government’s recently released children’s book, “Adventures with Amir & Zuri: Shelby County A to Z.”

The event is powered by ShelbyCares, a community campaign to promote health and reduce barriers - like illiteracy - which plague households across Shelby County.

Recent data suggests that as many as 75% of third graders in some local school districts cannot read at grade level. Additionally, Literacy Mid-South reports that one in seven adults in Memphis do not read above a sixth-grade level.

The Grandparents’ Holiday Breakfast will take place on Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Memphis Botanic Garden located at 750 Cherry Road.

Seating is limited and an RSVP is required. Grandparents can RSVP their families here.

Residents interested in volunteering at the Grandparents’ Holiday Breakfast can sign up here.

