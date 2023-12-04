Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shelby Co. mayor to host free holiday breakfast at Botanic Garden for grandparents, grandchildren

Grandparents Holiday Breakfast with Amir & Zuri
Grandparents Holiday Breakfast with Amir & Zuri(Shelby County Government)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Mayor’s Office of Innovation will host a free holiday breakfast for Shelby County grandparents and their grandchildren this weekend at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

The Grandparents’ Holiday Breakfast with Amir & Zuri will feature a plated breakfast, a read-along with festive favorites, gift giveaways with surprise VIP guests, and photo stations that feature characters Amir and Zuri, from Shelby County Government’s recently released children’s book, “Adventures with Amir & Zuri: Shelby County A to Z.”

The event is powered by ShelbyCares, a community campaign to promote health and reduce barriers - like illiteracy - which plague households across Shelby County.

Recent data suggests that as many as 75% of third graders in some local school districts cannot read at grade level. Additionally, Literacy Mid-South reports that one in seven adults in Memphis do not read above a sixth-grade level.

The Grandparents’ Holiday Breakfast will take place on Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Memphis Botanic Garden located at 750 Cherry Road.

Seating is limited and an RSVP is required. Grandparents can RSVP their families here.

Residents interested in volunteering at the Grandparents’ Holiday Breakfast can sign up here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
2 suspects on run after shooting owner of tattoo shop in Cooper-Young
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away...
Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving woman dead
Restaurant owner charged with tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue confirms
Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says

Latest News

14th annual Frayser Christmas Parade is back this weekend!
Nonprofit to offer free classes on how to raise emotionally, physically healthy children in Frayser
(Right) Elizabeth Tolliver with Elements of Life
Nonprofit to offer free classes on how to raise emotionally, physically healthy children in Frayser
Sarah Carpenter, executive director of Memphis Lift
‘Are you fed up?’ Memphis Lift equips parents to be their child’s advocate in juvenile court