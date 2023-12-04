Advertise with Us
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York

Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements began Monday in the criminal trial of actor Jonathan Majors, who was charged last spring for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument.

Majors did not speak as he strode into a Manhattan courthouse seeking to clear his name following an arrest in March that has effectively stalled his fast-rising career.

The six-person jury is expected to hear opposing narratives from 34-year-old Majors and his accuser, Grace Jabbari, a British dancer, about their confrontation in the back of a car.

Prosecutors said Jabbari was riding in a car with Majors in late March when she grabbed the actor’s phone out of his hand after seeing a text message, presumably sent by another woman, that said: “Wish I was kissing you right now.”

When Majors tried to snatch the phone back, he allegedly pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back and hit her in the face. After the pair got out out of the vehicle, he threw her back inside, Jabbari said.

Attorneys for Majors have maintained that Jabbari was the aggressor in the confrontation. They have suggested that prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are targeting Majors because he is Black.

The arrest came weeks after the release of “Creed III,” a break-out role for Majors. He has also starred in the Marvel TV series “Loki” and the film “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” and was awaiting the release of another star vehicle, “Magazine Dreams,” which is now in limbo.

He could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

