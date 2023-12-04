Neighbors shocked after vehicle crashes into Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Around 11:50 Saturday night a vehicle crashed into a Frayser home on Overton Crossing Street, according to Memphis Police.

The home sits near the intersection of Overton Crossing Street and Whitney Avenue.

A woman was inside the home at the time of the crash and was killed.

“She was on the couch and she told him to get up and get him something and he said it just happened so fast before he knew it, the car was coming through there, it knocked him back and that’s when he told me she died,” said a neighbor Mona Hunter.

She lives next door. She said the woman killed was someone she got to know well.

“The sweetest thing, she was just like a daughter to me,” Hunter said.

The neighbor said she was asleep when the crash happened and didn’t hear the crash.

She said after living on that street for decades she is used to loud cars driving fast past her home.

“But it’s always at that light,” she said. “They just donut and donut and it’s just ridiculous.”

Less than 24 hours after the crash family and friends cleaned up debris while Christmas decorations peaked through the damage.

“I was really pissed off because it was senseless, it didn’t have to happen and we have speed limits for a reason...,” she said. “You see the end result of it a life gone right here at Christmas and another family devastated.”

Hunter said she has talked with other neighbors who have discussed working on getting the city to install speed bumps on Overton Crossing Street to stop drivers from speeding.

“A couple of us, neighbors have been talking about it because, because they fly like bats out of hell and then when they are flying through, they are just going down to the next light,” she said.”

