Man in critical condition after girlfriend stabs him in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after his girlfriend stabbed him on Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault just before 9:30 a.m. on South Rembert Street near Southern Avenue.

Officers were told that the victim and his girlfriend were arguing when the woman stabbed the victim in the stomach and ran away from the scene, according to police.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital.

If you have any information about this stabbing call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

