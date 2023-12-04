Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say

Courtland Bradley
Courtland Bradley(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man asked MPD to smoke a Black & Mild after he was arrested and then escaped custody, according to Memphis Police Department.

Courtland Bradley, 26, is charged with escape, and evading arrest.

Officers responded to a suspicious party call on South White Station Road.

Memphis police made the scene and noticed an older model Buick with expired tags.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Bradley who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Mississippi, according to police.

Bradley was then taken into custody. While in custody he asked police if he could smoke a Black & Mild to calm his nerves.

Officers agreed and allowed Bradley to stand outside the squad car where he then ran away from officers, according to the affidavit.

He was later found on Woodlark Avenue and taken to St. Francis Hospital for medical clearance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away...
Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving woman dead
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
2 suspects on run after shooting owner of tattoo shop in Cooper-Young
(Left) Two of the four treehoppers (Metcalfiella monogramma) that were found in a food...
Rare insects never-before-seen in Tennessee discovered in food shipment by Memphis Customs
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say

Latest News

Neighbor speaks out after a hit-and-run crash kills a woman in her home
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
2 suspects on run after shooting owner of tattoo shop in Cooper-Young
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sunshine, chilly breezes kick off work, school week