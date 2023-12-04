Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man asked MPD to smoke a Black & Mild after he was arrested and then escaped custody, according to Memphis Police Department.

Courtland Bradley, 26, is charged with escape, and evading arrest.

Officers responded to a suspicious party call on South White Station Road.

Memphis police made the scene and noticed an older model Buick with expired tags.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Bradley who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Mississippi, according to police.

Bradley was then taken into custody. While in custody he asked police if he could smoke a Black & Mild to calm his nerves.

Officers agreed and allowed Bradley to stand outside the squad car where he then ran away from officers, according to the affidavit.

He was later found on Woodlark Avenue and taken to St. Francis Hospital for medical clearance.

