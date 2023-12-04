Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

One Gulfport resident is making strides in education and her Gulf Coast community proud.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport resident is making strides in education and her Gulf Coast community proud.

Jessica Shelley is a former teacher, a mother of five, a successful CEO, and now one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30.”

“We didn’t really have any sort of prep or anything to know when the list was going to be posted or shared or anything,” said Shelley. “I was getting my kids breakfast and just scrolling through my email before I started my work day, and I got the email notification right there at the table. My husband was not in the kitchen at the moment, and I was like, I don’t know. So I just sent him the link.”

Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an online learning program called Dailies. As a teacher, she saw the need for stronger communication with her students’ families.

“Really just trying to focus on parents and education and realizing that there wasn’t a lot of resources out there,” she explains. “It was just more of, like, you have to wait for the parent conferences and things.”

So, she works to bridge the learning gap from school to home.

“We love connecting with families, so, I am like frequently hopping on calls with parents just to kind of talk through their current situation. ‘What’s happening with my child’s learning? Is there anything I can do to support at home?’ We answer all of those questions every single day.”

Through Dailies, a team of qualified teachers leads virtual classes with progress reports for parents.

“Ultimately, you know, if your child is needing support in math, reading, writing, want to join an art class or an engineering class, we kind of have the full gambit available for families.”

According to Forbes, Shelley’s business is currently valued at about $ 5 million. She’s reached more than 15,000 families across the world in her first two years.

“We are a tech company, but we are really focused on building relationships,” she adds. “And it’s not done in, you know, the face of media or anything like that. It’s just genuine people connecting as people to support families and students.”

Along with virtual classes, Dailies also provides one-on-one tutoring, preparation boot camps, a homeschool program and more.

“On our parents’ side of things, it’s like, oh my gosh. I’m so glad that this recognition is coming for the work that we’ve been doing for the past couple of years.”

Shelley says Dailies is expanding next year to offer what she calls a “high dosage tutoring model,” which will be available for school systems to take advantage of.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Inked in Cooper-Young
Owner of Cooper-Young tattoo parlor shot trying to protect car

Latest News

Ralphael Boddie
Man accused of stealing $75K worth of phones from warehouse
A man was killed in a shooting in Byhalia, Mississippi, on Monday evening.
Man shot, killed in Marshall County; 1 detained
Bottom Line: When and where to buy a TV
Bottom Line: When and where to buy a TV
Holiday Food Drive today
Action News 5 Food Drive to help feed thousands of families
FedEx plane
FedEx workers prepping packages during holiday rush