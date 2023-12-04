Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry

Advertise with Us
Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.(Chris Hollo / Hollo Photographic | Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo)
By Danica Sauter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Brooks extended the invitation to McCreery on Sunday night during McCreery’s performance at the “Opry Country Christmas Show.”

In a video posted by the Grand Ole Opry, Brooks surprised McCreery onstage with a large Christmas present wrapped in gold paper. But the box was empty, with Brooks saying, “The gift inside isn’t here yet.”

Brooks continued, “That’s right. Tonight is merely an invitation.”

The crowd cheered as Brooks told McCreery he was being invited to be the newest member of the Opry.

“Holy cow. Yes, I would love to,” McCreery replied onstage. “I grew up listening to your records Garth, and you’re a part of what made me want to do this for a living and didn’t think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y’all sitting in this house tonight. God bless y’all.”

The Opry said McCreery’s induction date will be announced soon.

McCreery rose to fame after winning the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 when he was just 17 years old. He has since become a multi-platinum artist with several No. 1 Billboard hits.

McCreery married his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018, and the couple had their first son Avery in October 2022.

Earlier this year, he was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

According to the Opry’s website, to become a member, the Opry considers an artist’s career accomplishment and the potential for continued success.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

