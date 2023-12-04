Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: sunshine, chilly breezes kicks off work, school week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: A quick moving disturbance may kick up a shower or two early Monday morning along with a bank of clouds – before clearing and turning chilly through the day. Expect morning 40s to only manage highs in the middle 50s amid a chilly westerly to northwest breeze kicking in as skies begin to clear. Gusts could top 20-25 mph at times through the afternoon hours. Skies will stay clear – with calming winds overnight – allowing for 30s to become more dominant by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will continue to shine brightly on the Mid-South – but a secondary, dry cold front is poised to sweep through the region through the day. Expect morning 30s to rebound toward the upper 50s to near 60. We’ll trend even chillier by early Wednesday morning – under clear skies, expect lows in the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Chilly 50s return Wednesday before trending warmer, into the 60s, again through late week. A FIRST ALERT to a broad-scale system that will bring waves rain and storms back to the Mid-South by the upcoming weekend. Rainfall amounts around an inch, or so, will be possible. As the low exits, expect a blast of chilly air – keeping highs in the 40s Sunday; rebounding toward the 50s by early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away...
Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving woman dead
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
(Left) Two of the four treehoppers (Metcalfiella monogramma) that were found in a food...
Rare insects never-before-seen in Tennessee discovered in food shipment by Memphis Customs
Restaurant owner charged with tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue confirms
Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Chilly weather and more sunshine in the week ahead
Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: AM fog to PM sunshine Sunday; mainly quiet week ahead
12/3 First Alert Forecast: foggy start Sunday; brighter, seasonable days through week ahead
First Alert Weather
Dry and around average to round out the Weekend