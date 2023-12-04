First Alert Forecast: sunshine, chilly breezes kicks off work, school week

MONDAY: A quick moving disturbance may kick up a shower or two early Monday morning along with a bank of clouds – before clearing and turning chilly through the day. Expect morning 40s to only manage highs in the middle 50s amid a chilly westerly to northwest breeze kicking in as skies begin to clear. Gusts could top 20-25 mph at times through the afternoon hours. Skies will stay clear – with calming winds overnight – allowing for 30s to become more dominant by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will continue to shine brightly on the Mid-South – but a secondary, dry cold front is poised to sweep through the region through the day. Expect morning 30s to rebound toward the upper 50s to near 60. We’ll trend even chillier by early Wednesday morning – under clear skies, expect lows in the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Chilly 50s return Wednesday before trending warmer, into the 60s, again through late week. A FIRST ALERT to a broad-scale system that will bring waves rain and storms back to the Mid-South by the upcoming weekend. Rainfall amounts around an inch, or so, will be possible. As the low exits, expect a blast of chilly air – keeping highs in the 40s Sunday; rebounding toward the 50s by early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

