Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Casper, the Great Pyrenees who fended off a pack of coyotes in Decatur and was badly injured in the process, is up for Farm Dog of the Year.
By Don Shipman and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - The dog that fended off a pack of coyotes last year and was badly injured in the process has been nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.

Casper, a Great Pyrenees, spent weeks at the veterinarian and months at home in Decatur, Georgia, recovering from his injuries. One year later, 3-year-old Casper is fully healed and thriving.

“He’s doing superbly. His wounds are all healed, and he really loves being out with the animals and protecting them,” Casper’s owner John Weirwille said.

Casper is in the running to win Farm Dog of the Year by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A panel of judges with the Farm Bureau will choose the winner based on nomination materials submitted, as well as the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and their family, playfulness and obedience.

If Casper wins Farm Dog of the Year, he will receive a year’s worth of Purina dog food as well as a $5,000 cash prize.

The general public can vote for their favorite dog to win the People’s Choice Award, which is worth $1,000.

“There are a lot of deserving dogs. It’s an honor for him just to be nominated,” Weirwille said.

The Farm Bureau says the winner of People’s Choice Pup, along with the Farm Dog of the Year and runners-up will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.

