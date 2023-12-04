Cool temperatures and more sunshine in the week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect passing clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s by early Monday morning. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph, so fog should not be an issue tonight.

MONDAY: A quick moving disturbance may kick up a shower or two north of Memphis early Monday morning along with a bank of clouds – before clearing and turning chilly through the day. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s with a chilly northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A quick warm-up and sunshine will push highs back toward the low 60s Tuesday ahead of another, dry, cold front that will sweep through late Tuesday amid a mix of sun and clouds. Low to mid 50s return Wednesday before heading back into the 60s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s all week.

WEEKEND FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to a broad-scale system that will bring some rain and maybe a few storms by Saturday with highs in the 60s. A few showers could linger Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s behind the front.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

