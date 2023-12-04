Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bodies of missing couple found on military base property

Bodies of a missing couple were found on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. (Source: KING/PAULINE DUTTONJUSTICE DUTTON/GTCSO/CNN)
By KING staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KING) - The bodies of a couple who had been missing since mid-November was found in Washington state on Sunday.

Authorities said believe they’ve recovered the bodies of Karen and Davido Koep half a mile away from the rural property where the suspect lived.

The suspect, who was their tenant and living in a garage, remains behind bars without bond.

Two people found one of the bodies. Once deputies and Joint Base Lewis-McChord officials got there, they found the other.

The Thurston County sheriff said he hopes this is one step closer to closure for the Koep family.

Their bodies were found nearly three weeks after the married couple went missing.

“There’s nothing that happened today that’s going to bring Karen and Davido back,” Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said.

Their bodies were found off Stedman Road Southeast on Joint Base Lewis-McChord property, a half a mile away from the property the couple owned.

The site where the bodies were found is close to the area of a previous search.

“This was just outside the search scope and was a little ways down the road. And we were starting to parcel through all the different areas, and I’m confident we would have gotten there,” the sheriff said.

Justice Dutton, the couple’s son, said in a statement: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone whose lives were impacted by Karen and Davido. In particular, we would like to thank the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies for being unwavering in their search for our parents.”

The couple was reported missing Nov. 13 when Koep didn’t show up for work at her Lacey chiropractic office and deputies went to their home for a welfare check.

The couple wasn’t there, but detectives found large amounts of blood inside and ruled they couldn’t have survived.

Deputies said that same day they arrested a suspect for having the couple’s stolen credit cards, but he was then released. Then later that week, he was arrested for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The sheriff thanked the FBI and state crime lab for helping crack the case.

“This day and age, you can’t make an arrest without significant evidence and that evidence always comes in the form of ballistics, digital and bodily fluids,” Sanders said.

Relatives said the man suspected of killing the couple was living on their property rent-free in exchange for doing work for the couple.

Detectives said the couple was in the process of evicting the tenant, who neighbors say had mental health issues.

But authorities said the investigation is far from over. Deputies are still asking for surveillance video of the suspect and victim’s cars.

“I can tell you that detectives are not done,” Sanders said. “They’re still pushing harder and further to get more evidence and put a complete case before our court.”

Thurston county sheriff thanked the state, local and federal partners who’ve helped in this case.

The sheriff said the case did involve shell casings and a firearm, but it is up to the coroner to determine how the couple died.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away...
Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving woman dead
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
2 suspects on run after shooting owner of tattoo shop in Cooper-Young
(Left) Two of the four treehoppers (Metcalfiella monogramma) that were found in a food...
Rare insects never-before-seen in Tennessee discovered in food shipment by Memphis Customs
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say

Latest News

Neighbor speaks out after a hit-and-run crash kills a woman in her home
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
2 suspects on run after shooting owner of tattoo shop in Cooper-Young