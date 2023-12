Best Life: Drug repurposing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become FDA-approved, but what if that time and money could be much less? See how doctors are finding new ways to use old drugs.

Cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s – doctors are in a race against time to find new drugs to cure incurable diseases. But what if that time could be cut?

“There are many medications that have already been developed and people are using for other indications and other diagnoses, that could be helpful in other diseases, as well,” said David A. Edwards, MD, PhD, Divisional Chief of Pain Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Edwards’ current repurposing study utilizes a database of 300,000 patients’ DNA sequences to uncover genetics and disease links.

“We don’t know who the patients are, but we know what their diseases were. So, we link the changes in their DNA to the type of diseases that they have,” said Dr. Edwards.

These DNA links go through specialized software that suggests selected repurposed drugs.

“So, once we know what medications might act on those persons’ disease, then we design a trial with that new medication,” said Dr. Edwards.

They did this with guanfacine, a drug used for ADHD and blood pressure, and lidocaine, a topical numbing agent.

“At the end of the study, do we see that the hypothesis was correct? Did the patients who took the medication have pain relief that lasted longer?” said Dr. Edwards.

Patients on just lidocaine get two hours of pain relief. If patients obtain longer pain relief, then guanfacine could be an effective treatment for trigeminal nerve pain. Vanderbilt’s drug repurposing program has tested a dozen other medications.

“It’s really rewarding if you can bring something new to a patient that’s suffered so long, especially in the field of pain,” said Dr. Edwards.

Dr. Edwards says the final step is drug delivery testing via injections, oral use, or nasal sprays. Each study is double-blinded, so no patients realize whether they got just the original drug, lidocaine, or an additional medication.

Contributors to this news report include: Donna Parker, Producer; Ally Stratis, Assistant Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

