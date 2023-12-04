Advertise with Us
Afternoon clouds will give way to evening clearing. FIRST ALERT to weekend rain or storms

First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bank of clouds will linger this afternoon across west TN and north MS before clearing this evening. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s with a chilly northwest wind at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect some early clearing with some clouds late with the next quick-moving front. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sun will mix with clouds at times, especially east of Memphis. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60. Winds will gradually turn northwest at 10-20 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will head back into the 50s to near 60 Thursday with full sunshine and low to mid 60s Friday with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s all week.

WEEKEND FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to a broad-scale system that will bring rain and maybe a few storms by Saturday with highs in the 60s. A few showers or storms could linger Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s behind the front.

