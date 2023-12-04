4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for four men who they say stole from multiple businesses.

On December 1, around 4:26 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the Prescott Express on Presctt Road.

When officers arrived, they found the front door of the business pried open, and several t-shirts stolen.

The suspects fled in a black four-door BMW with tinted windows.

Around 4:44 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at Romantix on Getwell Road.

Officers were told that a safe, a cash register, and $11,000 in merchandise were taken.

The four male suspects fled in a black four-door sedan.

Around 5:41 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at 862 South Cooper Street at Soulfish. A black BMW entered the lot, and four suspects exited the vehicle. The suspects stole the safe from the business and fled.

On December 2, around 5:10 a.m., video surveillance captured four unknown suspects forcing entry into Sugar Ghost on Broad Avenue.

Suspects then fled in a dark-colored four-door BMW and a mid-size Infiniti SUV.

MPD believes that the above cases are related.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

