Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four people dead, including a 1-year-old boy.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
2 suspects on run after shooting owner of tattoo shop in Cooper-Young
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away...
Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving woman dead
Restaurant owner charged with tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue confirms
Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says

Latest News

Neighbor speaks out after a hit-and-run crash kills a woman in her home
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record
Memphis Police Department
Man in critical condition after girlfriend stabs him in Midtown, police say
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands