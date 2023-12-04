Advertise with Us
2 suspects on run after shooting owner of tattoo shop in Cooper-Young

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that alarmed the public in the Cooper-Young area on Saturday

Around 8:12 p.m., police officers responded to a call in the parking lot of Cafe Ole on South Cooper Street.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his right upper thigh.

The victim, owner of Inked Memphis tattoo shop on Cooper Street, was taken to the Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.

The owner said he heard a car alarm go off outside the parking lot and saw a man inside his 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.

The victim said he confronted one of the suspects and got into a physical fight. The owner was then shot.

The second suspect was parked on the street in front of the entrance to the parking lot.

A witness told police the second suspect shot outside the sunroof.

The witness heard two gunshots during the time of the shooting.

Both men drove away in a two-door Infiniti.

