15-year-old charged by Dyersburg police for possession of stolen multiple guns

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old was charged on Saturday, December 2, by Dyersburg police for possessing multiple guns after following up on a burglary.

According to Dyersburg police, the guns were stolen from an individual on November 29. The guns were an AR-15 style pistol, SKS, and an AK-47.

Police also seized multiple large capacity magazines containing over 60 rounds of ammunition.

Dyersburg police say that the teen was ordered to be held in detention by the Dyer County Juvenile Court pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.