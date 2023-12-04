Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

15-year-old charged by Dyersburg police for possession of stolen multiple guns

A 15-year-old was charged on Saturday, December 2, by Dyersburg police for possessing multiple...
A 15-year-old was charged on Saturday, December 2, by Dyersburg police for possessing multiple guns after following up on a burglary.(Dyersburg Police Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old was charged on Saturday, December 2, by Dyersburg police for possessing multiple guns after following up on a burglary.

According to Dyersburg police, the guns were stolen from an individual on November 29. The guns were an AR-15 style pistol, SKS, and an AK-47.

Police also seized multiple large capacity magazines containing over 60 rounds of ammunition.

Dyersburg police say that the teen was ordered to be held in detention by the Dyer County Juvenile Court pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
2 suspects on run after shooting owner of tattoo shop in Cooper-Young
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away...
Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving woman dead
Restaurant owner charged with tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue confirms
Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says

Latest News

Owner of Cooper-Young tattoo parlor shot trying to protect car
Neighbor speaks out after a hit-and-run crash kills a woman in her home
Inked in Cooper-Young
Owner of Cooper-Young tattoo parlor shot trying to protect car
Seasonal illnesses increasing in the Mid-South