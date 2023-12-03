Woman struck in hit-and-run on Range Line Road, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman in critical condition.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run on Range Line Road near Orman Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that one woman had been hit.

The female victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

