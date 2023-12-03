Tour of schools within MSCS uncover needed improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the sun is setting on the Federal funds (ESSER) for Memphis Shelby County Schools, the district is contemplating what to do with the $150 million deficit they are facing.

Although federal funding is going away, infrastructure issues remain.

It was a tale of two classrooms Saturday, but it was all set in one school district.

Saturday morning Memphis Shelby County School Board members and others took a tour to take a deep look at infrastructure issues plaguing the school district. They said this is the beginning of closing the gap that separates the quality between schools in the district.

“You guys had a shock component, you guys had a reality component, you had a moment where even some of you all shed tears and said ‘Hey I didn’t know, I just needed to understand the need’,” said Toni Williams, interim superintendent for the district.

Trezevant High School, Kingsbury High School, Treadwell Elementary and Middle Schools, and Parkway Village Elementary School were all part of the tour.

The stop at Treadwell Elementary was shocking for some as they saw up-close roofing problems, paint peeling, and wooden seats splitting.

“When you think about a student’s zip code it shouldn’t determine the quality of their school building and that is some of what you saw today as well,” said Williams.

The group also learned that the elementary school is only made to hold 600 students, but currently serves 907.

The principal explained this has caused an overcapacity problem where some students start to eat lunch at 9:30 a.m. Which is only an hour into their school day.

“I just want the best for our children. In terms of infrastructure, I think it plays a lot of roles with crime and behavior and performance because it is hard to past a test when you can’t see what you’re reading right,” said Brittney Sessoms, a parent of the school district.

Right now, the district is working on a comprehensive facility plan with the school board.

It estimates improving the infrastructure needs throughout the district will cost $500 million for the more than 200 facilities.

Leaders said this plan will take place in phases and a lot of help to make it happen.

“Look we are in trouble, this is really bad, and it’s going to take everybody and it’s going to take time, but we have to do it,” said Mauricio Calvo, MSCS board member for District 5.

Projects in the infrastructure plan include repair to HVAC units, windows, and roofsimproving water quality, and building additions.

Williams said prioritizing the many issues has been difficult.

“How do you look at a roof situation at one side of town and prioritize an HVAC system on the other side of town where the temperatures in the building are not comfortable for students and staff,” she said.

