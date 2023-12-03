Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ole Miss beats Memphis in thriller 80-77

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell after hitting a shot against Memphis on December 2, 2023.
Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell after hitting a shot against Memphis on December 2, 2023.(WMC)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) -The Ole Miss Rebels used a big second half to score an 80-77 home win over the Memphis Tigers on Saturday. The Rebs remain perfect (7-0) while the Tigers lose their second straight (5-2).

The Rebs had three players score 18+ points, led by point guard Juju Murray, who had a few big buckets late to carry Ole Miss to victory. Memphis native Matthew Murrell had 20 points on 6-7 shooting from deep.

The Tigers led by as many as 10 early in the second half, but went cold offensively for most of the way after that. Memphis shot just 17% from three in the loss. David Jones had a team-high 22.

Memphis hits the road to take on VCU Wednesday, while the Rebs will host Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
Memphis police officer’s squad car, shotgun stolen during foot chase
Missing girl leaves grandmother's home on foot, police say
Missing 14-year-old girl smashes grandmother’s windows with bat, leaves home on foot, police say

Latest News

Mikey Williams, foreground, looks on in court Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in El Cajon, Calif. Star...
Memphis basketball player pleads guilty to making criminal threats
Henigan throws four touchdown passes and Memphis beats Temple 45-21 in regular-season finale
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
City proposes $120M for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, transfer of ownership to UofM
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Men’s and Women’s Soccer historic seasons come to an end