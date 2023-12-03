Ole Miss beats Memphis in thriller 80-77

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) -The Ole Miss Rebels used a big second half to score an 80-77 home win over the Memphis Tigers on Saturday. The Rebs remain perfect (7-0) while the Tigers lose their second straight (5-2).

The Rebs had three players score 18+ points, led by point guard Juju Murray, who had a few big buckets late to carry Ole Miss to victory. Memphis native Matthew Murrell had 20 points on 6-7 shooting from deep.

The Tigers led by as many as 10 early in the second half, but went cold offensively for most of the way after that. Memphis shot just 17% from three in the loss. David Jones had a team-high 22.

Memphis hits the road to take on VCU Wednesday, while the Rebs will host Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.