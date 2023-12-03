MPD responds to man down call, finds man dead from gunshots on Stonewall Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a man-down call on Stonewall Road, where they discovered a dead man.

Around 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a man-down call on Stonewall Street near Brown Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.