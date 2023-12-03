Advertise with Us
Man shot at in apartment complex; woman detained

A man was shot at in an apartment complex on Sunday morning.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot at in an apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at The Village Grove Apartments.

The man was shot at but not struck, according to police.

A woman was detained and had minor injuries from breaking into the victim’s apartment.

The victim and suspect were involved in a relationship, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

