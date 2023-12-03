Man shot at in apartment complex; woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot at in an apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at The Village Grove Apartments.

The man was shot at but not struck, according to police.

A woman was detained and had minor injuries from breaking into the victim’s apartment.

The victim and suspect were involved in a relationship, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

