Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:10 a.m. on lla Lane.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

