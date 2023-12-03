Advertise with Us
Man injured in Frayser shooting

A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:06 p.m. on Sunny View near Haisch Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you have any information on this shooting call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

