Man critically injured in Berclair shooting; 4 suspects on the run, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was critically injured in a shooting on Saturday night and four suspects are on the run, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. on Berkshire Avenue near North Graham Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The four men drove away in two unknown vehicles, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

