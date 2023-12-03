Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Liberty Bowl Showdown!’: Memphis Tigers will face Iowa State in 2023 Liberty Bowl

‘Liberty Bowl Showdown!’: Memphis Tigers will face Iowa State in 2023 Liberty Bowl
‘Liberty Bowl Showdown!’: Memphis Tigers will face Iowa State in 2023 Liberty Bowl(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis football team will face Iowa State in the 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. on Friday, Dec. 29.

The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Tigers’ selection to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl marks the tenth straight year that Memphis has earned a bowl bid, which is tied for the ninth-longest streak in the nation and is the best among all non-Power 5 teams.

The game will mark the second time the two teams have met and will be a rematch of the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, when Iowa State edged the Tigers, 21-20.

The Cyclones posted a record of 7-5 on the season overall and a mark of 6-2 in Big 12 play in 2023.  Among the teams’ wins in 2023 were Oklahoma State (34-27) and then-ranked No. 19 Kansas State (42-35) in the last game of the regular season.

Tickets for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl are on sale now through the Memphis Ticket Office online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or via phone at (901) 678-2331.

By purchasing through Memphis Athletics, fans are guaranteed to be sitting with other Memphis fans in the Tiger section (Sections 117-123), helping enhance the national perception of Memphis Tiger Football and directly helping support the athletic department financially.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
(Left) Two of the four treehoppers (Metcalfiella monogramma) that were found in a food...
Rare insects never-before-seen in Tennessee discovered in food shipment by Memphis Customs
Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Restaurant owner charged with tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue confirms
Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say

Latest News

30 dogs recovered from dog fighting bust, Sheriff says
‘Deadly dog fights’: 30 dogs rescued in dog fighting ring bust in Panola County, Sheriff says
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
‘Winner, winner!’: St. Jude Marathon raises $15 million, announces the top runners
A man was shot at in an apartment complex on Sunday morning.
Man shot at in apartment complex; woman detained
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away...
Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving woman dead