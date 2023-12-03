‘Liberty Bowl Showdown!’: Memphis Tigers will face Iowa State in 2023 Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis football team will face Iowa State in the 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. on Friday, Dec. 29.

The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Tigers’ selection to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl marks the tenth straight year that Memphis has earned a bowl bid, which is tied for the ninth-longest streak in the nation and is the best among all non-Power 5 teams.

The game will mark the second time the two teams have met and will be a rematch of the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, when Iowa State edged the Tigers, 21-20.

The Cyclones posted a record of 7-5 on the season overall and a mark of 6-2 in Big 12 play in 2023. Among the teams’ wins in 2023 were Oklahoma State (34-27) and then-ranked No. 19 Kansas State (42-35) in the last game of the regular season.

Tickets for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl are on sale now through the Memphis Ticket Office online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or via phone at (901) 678-2331.

By purchasing through Memphis Athletics, fans are guaranteed to be sitting with other Memphis fans in the Tiger section (Sections 117-123), helping enhance the national perception of Memphis Tiger Football and directly helping support the athletic department financially.

