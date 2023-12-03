Houston beats Oakland to win first state championship

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WMC) -The Houston Mustangs knocked off three-time defending champions Oakland 24-9 in the 6A state title game, giving the Mustangs their first state championship in program history.

The Mustangs took a 10-9 lead into the fourth quarter before adding some cushion. Damon Sisa scored a touchdown early in the fourth to put Houston up 17-9. Then with under two minutes to play, an Oakland pass was intercepted by Houston defensive lineman Tony Williams, who returned it for a touchdown that proved to be the dagger.

Sisa was named game MVP after rushing for 179 yards and the touchdown.

