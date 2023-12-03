Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: AM fog to PM sunshine Sunday; mainly quiet week ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SUNDAY: Sunshine looks to make a bit of a return through the back half of the weekend as a surge of milder air pushes northward in the wake of Saturday’s disturbance – all ahead of a cold front due in for early next week. Before the sunshine, though, be ALERT to areas of dense fog to kick off the morning hours that will gradually break through mid-morning. Expect highs to rebound toward the upper 50s and lower 60s again. With partly clear skies, lows will drop off into the 40s by early Monday morning.

MONDAY: A quick moving disturbance may kick up a shower or two early Monday morning along with a bank of clouds – before clearing and turning chilly through the day. Expect morning 40s to only manage highs in the middle 50s amid a chilly westerly to northwest breeze kicking in as skies begin to clear.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick warm-up will push highs back toward the lower 60s Tuesday ahead of another, dry, cold front will sweep through late Tuesday amid a mix of sun and clouds. Chilly 50s return Wednesday before trending warmer, into the 60s, again through late week. A FIRST ALERT to a broad-scale system that will bring waves rain and storms back to the Mid-South by the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

