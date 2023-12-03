Advertise with Us
‘Deadly dog fights’: 30 dogs rescued in dog fighting ring bust in Panola County, Sheriff says

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several dogs have been rescued after deputies busted a dog fighting ring.

According to the sheriff, the bust took place in Como, Mississippi on the night of December 2 at a private residence on Rayburn Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found over 30 dogs that were chained in various places on the property, most living in poor conditions.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for homes for the recovered dogs.

