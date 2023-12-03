Cooper-Young shooting alarms public; 2 suspects on the run, police say
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that alarmed the public in the Cooper-Young area.
Around 8:12 p.m., police officers responded to a call on South Cooper Street near Young Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that no one was critically hurt.
One man was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police are actively investigating the scene.
2 male suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle.
