Car crashes into Frayser home, driver drives away leaving 1 person dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead after a car crashed into a home and the driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run just before midnight on Saturday at a residence on Overton Crossing Street.

After the vehicle struck the home, the driver drove away, police say.

The occupant of the home was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

