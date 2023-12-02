Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Your First Alert to another chance of rain as the weekend gets underway

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level disturbance will move through the Mid-South late tonight bringing the chance of a few showers mainly south and east of Memphis. Another disturbance will move through Saturday night keeping a slight chance of rain in the mix as well. Fortunately, it won’t be a weekend washout and there’s more dry weather and sunshine coming our way next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower early, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MP, and afternoon highs near 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

