Witnesses take the stand against accused getaway driver in Whitehaven restaurant double-murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, one of the men accused in a deadly shooting that killed a Whitehaven business owner and another person saw a judge.

The probable cause hearing for Darion Banks lasted several hours on Friday.

Family members of both victims, Alfonzo Turner and TeDarius Day, were also in court.

Memphis police say that on the afternoon of Sunday, October 29, officers received a call regarding a shooting at Tha Table on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Alfonzo Turner and his family (Will Turner)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Day in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Cruze with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found Alfonzo Turner, the restaurant’s owner, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Travis Terry, a witness, took the stand Friday in the murder case against Banks.

Terry says on October 29, he saw gunshots being fired from the Elvis Presley side of The Table restaurant while he was on the patio.

Another witness, Kenny McDuffie Jr., said he was in the car with Day when the shooting happened.

Darion Banks (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

McDuffie said he saw a white Infiniti do a U-Turn and saw a passenger hanging from the window before gunfire rang out.

“I was staring at Tedarius and I heard him stop breathing,” said McDuffie.

A police officer testified that an AK-47-style firearm and a pistol with a switch were found after the shooting.

After several hours of interrogation, homicide detectives said Banks admitted that he was the driver of the white Infiniti but was not the trigger man.

Day’s mother says it doesn’t matter what the court system gives Banks, nothing can bring her son back.

“What will it take for it to be enough? What does justice look like? Well, that ultimately depends on these courts, what it will look like. Will they wait until someone else is killed?” asked Veronica Neely.

Banks’ bond has been set at $100,000.

No word on when his next court appearance will be.

