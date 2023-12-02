Road rage shooting in front of MPD precinct leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting directly in front of Memphis Police Department’s Mount Moriah precinct has left one man fighting for his life Friday night.

Police say at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash-turned-shooting right outside their doors at the intersection of South Mendenhall Road and Mount Moriah Road.

Officers say two cars collided directly in front of the police department: a black sedan (possibly a Nissan), and a white vehicle.

After the crash, a person inside the black vehicle began firing at the white vehicle, injuring a man inside.

The black sedan then took off in an unknown direction.

Police say the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.