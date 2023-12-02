Rare insects never-before-seen in Tennessee discovered in food shipment by Memphis Customs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists in Memphis recently seized rare treehopper bugs that were found in a food shipment from Mexico in a first-of-its-kind discovery in the State of Tennessee.

The discovery took place after CBP agriculture specialists assigned to a local mailing facility placed a hold on a shipment from Mexico that had various food items listed on the manifest. The shipment was later examined, revealing approximately 2.175kg beef, 1.995kg pork, and 0.45kg fresh avocado leaves.

The shipment reportedly had no documentation.

The leaves were inspected, resulting in the interception of two living and two dead adult Metcalfiella monogramma treehoppers, which have been observed in Mexico and in some parts of South America.

Federal officials later confirmed the interception was the first of its kind for this particular species in the State of Tennessee.

According to Memphis Customs, these treehoppers produce honeydew, which can promote the growth of harmful fungi, such as Sooty Mold, on Tennessee’s native plants. Because of the potential danger of becoming invasive, the two living treehoppers had to be euthanized, and all other prohibited items were destroyed.

U.S. Customs reports that on a typical day nationally last year, CBP agriculture specialists inspected almost 1 million people as well as air and sea cargo imported to the country, intercepting 240 different pests and 2,677 quarantine material interceptions such as plant, meat, animal byproduct, and soil at U.S. ports of entry.

