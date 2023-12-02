Missing 14-year-old girl smashes grandmother’s windows with bat, leaves home on foot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a girl they say disappeared after smashing her grandmother’s windows.

According to police, Hope Kolasinski, 14, left her grandmother’s home on foot after breaking the windows with a bat.

Police say that Kolasinksi was under the care of the Shelby County Department of Child Services.

She disappeared from a private residence on Mesquite Road.

Please contact the Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479

