Memphis police searching for multiple suspects who allegedly burglarized a GameStop

By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a call on November 21, 2023, around 2 a.m., to a burglary at the GameStop located on Winchester Road.

Police say four to five unknown males entered the GameStop and stole multiple gaming systems.

According to police, 10 PlayStation five consoles, 11 Xbox Series X, 1 Xbox One, 26 PlayStation controllers, 11 Nintendo Switches, and a box of used iPhones were stolen.

The items totaled to approximately $20,000.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers have encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

